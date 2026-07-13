Confusion over GAIL notices fuels resistance in Odisha's Dhinkia

PARADIP: Villagers of Dhinkia in Jagatsinghpur district have refused to allow GAIL (India) Limited to lay an underground natural gas pipeline through their land, alleging that the company issued two contradictory public notices regarding the purpose of the project.

The affected landowners claimed that the discrepancy raises serious questions about the transparency of the statutory consultation process and have sought a written clarification from the company.

According to villagers, GAIL issued a public notice on June 5 stating that an underground natural gas pipeline would be laid “in the interest of the general public” for transportation of natural gas. The notice invited objections from affected landowners within 21 days, following which several villagers submitted written objections.

Karunakar Swain, one of the affected landowners, said the notice informed him that although ownership of his land would remain unchanged, construction of buildings, excavation of ponds and certain other activities would not be permitted on his plot no 437 at Dhinkia once the pipeline was laid. Similar notices were served on Alok Swain, Lokanath Swain, Suresh Kumar Swain and several other villagers.

However, on July 3, GAIL issued another notice asking the landowners to appear for a hearing on their objections. Unlike the earlier notice, the second communication identified the project as the “JSW Utkal Steel Limited, Paradip Pipeline Project”.