CRPF jawan's wife held for abetment of suicide in Odisha.

PHULBANI: A week after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan ended his life by consuming poison, Baliguda police have arrested his wife on charges of abetting his suicide.

The accused, Snehalata Behera was arrested on Saturday. The deceased, Ashok Behera, was a CRPF jawan and resident of Nuasahi near Gayatri Mandir Colony under Baliguda NAC in Kandhamal district. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Behera reportedly died by suicide last week by consuming poison. As per police, following Behera’s death, his mother lodged a complaint accusing Snehalata of mentally harassing her son besides having an extramarital affair with another CRPF jawan.

She also alleged that the couple had a strained relationship owing to which her son had been living separately with their two daughters for the last few months. The woman also accused Snehalata of misusing Behera’s salary in his absence.