Days after Orissa HC refuses to quash chit fund case, former BJD leader Pravat Biswal joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Orissa High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings against him in the Seashore Chit Fund scam case and directed the Special CBI Court to complete trial within six months, former BJD leader and three-time MLA Pravat Biswal joined the BJP on Sunday.

He and his supporters were welcomed to the party by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal at the party headquarters here. Biswal had been expelled from the BJD in March this year on charges of anti-party activities.

The chief minister described Biswal’s joining as another milestone in the BJP’s growing organisational strength in the state. He said Biswal’s political experience and grassroots connect would help strengthen the party, particularly in Cuttack district. Majhi claimed that people were increasingly reposing faith in the BJP’s governance, development agenda and its commitment to building a Viksit Odisha as part of the vision of a developed India.

The chief minister asserted that the BJP government had implemented transformative initiatives over the past two years and functioned on the principle of ‘nation first, party second and individual last’. He highlighted recent welfare measures, including free education from KG to PG, the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana and expanded reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Economically Backward Classes.