Expert team conducts feasibility study of adventure sports tourism in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri’s potential as an adventure sports centre is now getting recognition with a joint team of Odisha Tourism and the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS), Goa completing out a two-day feasibility survey in the district.

The assessment seeks to map infrastructure for white-water rafting, kayaking and canoeing in the district’s major water bodies. The two-member central team, comprising Jammu-based guest expert Sanjay Singh Sambyal and NIWS technical officer Jagadeesh V, had praise for the district’s natural terrain.

“The unique geological contours of the Upper Saberi Gorge and Poteru Hill Section are exceptionally well-suited for white-water rafting, offering rare natural gradients seldom seen across India,” stated Sambyal.

Highlighting the prospects for calmer water disciplines, Jagadeesh added that the vast expanses of the Chitrakonda reservoir and Sileru Valley are ideal for kayaking and canoeing as they offer a perfect template for sustainable and high-safety eco-tourism.

The development of these projects is expected to provide a massive boost to the regional economy. Positioning Malkangiri on the global adventure tourism map will create local employment opportunities for youth as certified guides and lifeguards, while driving commercial growth across the local hospitality, transport and handicraft sectors.

The multi-site field survey was coordinated by Malkangiri collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajshirke as his administration provided logistical and technical support. Deputy collector Swayam Siddha Raut supervised the ground coordination.

The team inspected Chitrakonda Eco-Park lake, Gurupriya bridge and its vicinity and the hanging bridge on day one, followed by Poteru Hill section, Sileru Valley and Upper Saberi Gorge on day two with local forest rangers and field squads.

The NIWS team’s state-wide technical mission continues until July 29 before a final blueprint is submitted.