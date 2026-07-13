Father's blackmail forced Berhampur woman to self-immolate, says police

BERHAMPUR: The 26-year-old woman, who had set herself ablaze after accusing her father of sexual abuse and forcing her into prostitution in Berhampur, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The woman had sustained nearly 75 per cent burn injuries after allegedly setting herself on fire at her in-laws’ house on Thursday. The woman’s father, a school teacher, was arrested on Saturday by Nimakhandi police on charges of sexual abuse and blackmail.

The incident came to light when the victim, who was married for over a year and lived with her in-laws in Berhampur’s Nimakhandi area, attempted to die by suicide by pouring petrol over her and set herself ablaze. Before the attempt, she recorded a video and posted it on social media, accusing her 57-year-old father of repeatedly sexually assaulting her and forcing her into prostitution over the years.

Police said the victim’s statement was recorded at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where she was initially admitted, where she named her father and two other persons. Berhampur ASP Alok Jena said the accused was arrested based on prima facie evidence gathered during the investigation.

Nimakhandi IIC KC Saha said the woman alleged that her father had sexually assaulted her before her marriage and continued to abuse her even after she got married.