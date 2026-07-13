ISKCON's claim on Rath Yatra false, says Puri Gajapati

BHUBANESWAR: Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Sunday rejected the claim of ISKCON-India that the worldwide Rath Yatra conducted by it has the sanction of scriptures.

The ISKCON on Saturday stated that scholars of the organisation and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had held discussions in the presence of Gajapati, where it was conclusively proved with reference from scriptures and Puranas that its Rath Yatra festivals are fully permitted and in complete accordance with the Sashtras.

The Gajapati, who is also chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, termed such claims as false and misleading. He said the information shared by ISKCON about his attending the Rath Yatra in Berlin in 1991 was misleading and the SJTA will issue a detailed clarification on Monday.

Gajapati stated that ISKCON had invited him to a conference in Berlin. While in Berlin, he came to know that ISKCON was conducting a Rath Yatra there. “The claim that permission was given for the Rath Yatra is completely false,” he said. He added that after returning, he had personally discussed thematter with ISKCON, hoping they would agree. But they did not.