Kolkata-based jeweller held in Odisha for receiving stolen gold

BHUBANESWAR : A Kolkata-based jeweller has been arrested by the city police for allegedly receiving gold ornaments stolen from jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The accused, Sanjay Gupta, was apprehended from Kolkata and brought to Odisha on transit remand.

Police said Gupta runs LK Jewellery at Bowbazar in Kolkata. A gold kada weighing 27 grams and a gold bangle of 11 grams were seized from his possession.

The matter came to light after police arrested another accused Dinesh Kumar Thakkar, a native of Gujarat, earlier in the week for allegedly stealing a gold kada from a store at a mall in Rasulgarh area here on July 1.

ACP (zone V) Biswaranjan Senapati said, Thakkar, who was staying in Chhattisgarh, is a habitual offender with three cases registered against him in Gujarat and one in Nagpur.

“He had visited the jewellery store in Rasulgarh several times this moth by posing as a customer and had stolen the gold kada,” Senapati said. Following the theft, the Saheed Nagar police launched an investigation and apprehended Thakkar. Police said he had also been arrested by the Rourkela police earlier for allegedly stealing a gold bangle from a jewellery store there. He was released on bail.

During interrogation, Thakkar initially claimed that he had thrown away the stolen gold kada due to the fear of being caught. However, he later confessed to having sold the ornaments to Gupta, leading to the latter’s arrest, police said.