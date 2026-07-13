Man beats wife to death after quarrel over fish in Odisha's Nilagiri

BALASORE: Nilagiri police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death in an inebriated condition after she asked him to go fishing as there were no vegetables at home for dinner.

The deceased was identified as Sumati Singh (46), wife of the accused, Rabi Singh of Pratappur village under Nilagiri block. Sources said the incident occurred on Saturday evening when Sumati had asked Rabi to go to the nearby Sono river to catch fish as there were no vegetables to prepare curry for dinner.

Rabi, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, refused. This led to an argument between the couple, which escalated later in the evening. Their 13-year-old daughter intervened and urged her parents to stop arguing.

Enraged, Rabi reportedly assaulted his daughter. When Sumati questioned him for beating their daughter, Rabi reportedly picked up a wooden stick from inside the house and repeatedly struck her, leaving her with severe head injuries.

Hearing the daughter’s cries, neighbours rushed to the house, rescued her and rushed her to hospital, where she died during treatment. Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Rabi was arrested from Pratappur on the day.