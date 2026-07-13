Odisha FM varsity celebrates 28th foundation day, honours achievers.

BALASORE: Fakir Mohan University celebrated its 28th Foundation Day on Saturday with a series of academic and cultural events, honouring distinguished personalities and recognising excellence in literature, research, education and community service.

The highlight of the celebration was the presentation of the Fakir Mohan National Literary Award-2026 to eminent Hindi litterateur, journalist Balaram Prem Narain in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian literature and journalism. The award was presented by Nilgiri MLA Santosh Kumar Khatua who was chief guest of the function.

The university also conferred the Vyasa Gourab Samman-2026 on noted Odia scholars Laxmikanta Tripathy and Soma Chand. Priyanka Priyadarshini Das received the FM University Yuva Galpika Puraskar-2026, while Babul Kumar Kabi, Sonali Nayak and Raljaxmi Behera were honoured with the Manoj Naba Prativa Kabita Puraskar, Jayanta Mohapatra Kabita Puraskar and Dr Prasanna Kumar Memorial Award, respectively.

Students and faculty members were felicitated for outstanding performances in painting, essay writing, debates, NSS activities and other university competitions.

Gold medals instituted in memory of Chitramani Panigrahi and Dr Dinabandhu Panigrahi were presented to meritorious students in Surgery and Medicine for the academic years 2024, 2025 and 2026. Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research and innovation.

The university also organised a massive human chain to raise awareness about sustainable development and responsible citizenship marking the World Population Day.