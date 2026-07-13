Odisha govt draws fresh action plan against drug abuse; seeks funds from Centre

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has drawn a fresh action plan to curb drug abuse and sought Rs 4.62 crore funding from the Centre under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).

The proposal has been submitted by the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) to take up awareness drives at different levels, intensify community outreach activities, hold capacity-building programmes and improve treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration to curb substance abuse.

As per the plan for 2026-27, anti-drug awareness programmes will be organised at school and college levels while sensitisation drives will be held in gram panchayats. Good choices and anti-drug clubs will be constituted for students in at least 150 institutions and youth engagement programmes conducted in at least 30 universities and medical colleges.

The department has also planned essay, debate, painting and quiz competitions among students in different institutions, while district-level awareness rallies, marathons, walkathons and cycle rallies will be organised across the state.