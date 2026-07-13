Odisha govt draws fresh action plan against drug abuse; seeks funds from Centre

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has drawn a fresh action plan to curb drug abuse and sought Rs 4.62 crore funding from the Centre under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).
The proposal has been submitted by the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) to take up awareness drives at different levels, intensify community outreach activities, hold capacity-building programmes and improve treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration to curb substance abuse.
As per the plan for 2026-27, anti-drug awareness programmes will be organised at school and college levels while sensitisation drives will be held in gram panchayats. Good choices and anti-drug clubs will be constituted for students in at least 150 institutions and youth engagement programmes conducted in at least 30 universities and medical colleges.
The department has also planned essay, debate, painting and quiz competitions among students in different institutions, while district-level awareness rallies, marathons, walkathons and cycle rallies will be organised across the state.
The awareness activities will include distribution of posters, leaflets and handbooks; message against drug abuse through wall-paintings, audio-visual films and social media campaign. For community outreach and early intervention, anti-drug programmes will be held at block level in which community members will be sensitised against drug abuse.
In addition, awareness campaigns will be conducted in 300 gram panchayats while 1,500 Nisha Mukt Mitras will be mobilsed across all 30 districts. State-level training programme for the stakeholders concerned will be organised while police and excise sensitisation workshops will be held in coordination with the Home and Excise departments, and the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD).
Department officials said family counselling and relapse prevention camps will be organised across all blocks, while vocational rehabilitation support will also be given to at least 120 beneficiaries with the help of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department.