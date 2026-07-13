Odisha govt worried over delay in key projects, laggard fund utilisation by S&T dept

BHUBANESWAR: With the delay in implementation of key schemes and projects including development of biotechnology, monitoring of mangroves and poor spending under other different heads emerging a major concern, the state government has fixed a target of 60 per cent expenditure by December for the Science and Technology department.

Sources in the department said a provision of around Rs 340 crore had been made for different schemes and programmes in the budget for 2026-27 fiscal. However, till the end of the first quarter, less than three per cent of it has been spent.

During the review of annual detail action plan (ADAP) a week back, the department authorities reportedly found that out of the Rs 185 crore earmarked for ‘Development of Biotechnology’, which aims to promote creation of advanced infrastructure and position Odisha as a knowledge-driven bio-economy, no funds have been released yet.