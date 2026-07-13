Odisha govt worried over delay in key projects, laggard fund utilisation by S&T dept

BHUBANESWAR: With the delay in implementation of key schemes and projects including development of biotechnology, monitoring of mangroves and poor spending under other different heads emerging a major concern, the state government has fixed a target of 60 per cent expenditure by December for the Science and Technology department.
Sources in the department said a provision of around Rs 340 crore had been made for different schemes and programmes in the budget for 2026-27 fiscal. However, till the end of the first quarter, less than three per cent of it has been spent.
During the review of annual detail action plan (ADAP) a week back, the department authorities reportedly found that out of the Rs 185 crore earmarked for ‘Development of Biotechnology’, which aims to promote creation of advanced infrastructure and position Odisha as a knowledge-driven bio-economy, no funds have been released yet.
While funding of around Rs 62 crore has been placed by the biotechnology wing, the same is yet to be released even as the department has sought submission of proposal for new schemes through finance committee. Under ‘Biotechnology Policy Initiative’, budget provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for 2026-27 fiscal. However, no proposal for the same has been received by the department for release of funds.
Similarly, in another new scheme ‘Life Science/Biotechnology Park’, delay in submission of action plan has stalled utilisation of funds.
The Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) for which around Rs 76 crore budget provision has been made under programme head has also not been released any funds till June-end, owing to alleged delay in appraisal of fund requirement for schemes such as ‘Expansion of Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS)’ as well as ‘Monitoring of mangroves.’
Funds had also not been released to Pathani Samanta Planetarium even though a provision of Rs 3.13 crore including Rs 1 crore for implementation of the light and sound programme had been made in 2026-27 budget.