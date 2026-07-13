Odisha on alert following Covid cases in neighbouring Andhra

BHUBANESWAR: With multiple Covid-19 cases and two suspected deaths reported in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the recent weeks, Odisha government has gone on alert, stepping up surveillance and preparedness measures to prevent its spread in the state.
State public health director Rabindranath Mishra told TNIE that health systems have been revived and tests for detection intensified. He, however, urged people not to panic as there was no detection of positive cases as of now.
“Our surveillance against Covid-19 is continuing and tests are being carried out at different facilities on a regular basis. The results so far have remained negative. There is nothing to be worried about and we are always on alert,” Mishra said. Two persons, including a 46-year-old man are suspected to have died of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district recently, while around half-a-dozen other cases of Covid infection has also been detected in the region.
The fresh Covid cases have prompted health authorities of the neighbouring state to increase surveillance, deploy rapid response teams and collect samples from people in affected areas. Hospitals have reportedly also been asked to keep isolation facilities ready as a precaution.
The Centre had asked Odisha government to ramp up tests and control measures for Covid, after a fresh spike in cases were reported during June, 2025.
The Health and Family Welfare department had been directed to ensure Covid testing of all cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) coming to hospitals and at least five per cent of influenza like illness (ILI) cases as per the revised guideline.
The department had also been asked to send the positive SARI samples for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR virus research and diagnostic laboratory network.