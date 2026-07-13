Odisha on alert following Covid cases in neighbouring Andhra

BHUBANESWAR: With multiple Covid-19 cases and two suspected deaths reported in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the recent weeks, Odisha government has gone on alert, stepping up surveillance and preparedness measures to prevent its spread in the state.

State public health director Rabindranath Mishra told TNIE that health systems have been revived and tests for detection intensified. He, however, urged people not to panic as there was no detection of positive cases as of now.

“Our surveillance against Covid-19 is continuing and tests are being carried out at different facilities on a regular basis. The results so far have remained negative. There is nothing to be worried about and we are always on alert,” Mishra said. Two persons, including a 46-year-old man are suspected to have died of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district recently, while around half-a-dozen other cases of Covid infection has also been detected in the region.