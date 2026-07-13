Six, including three juveniles, held for raping minor in Odisha

ROURKELA: Talsara police on Sunday arrested six persons including three juveniles for their alleged involvement in gang-raping a minor girl on two occasions within a span of six hours on Saturday night.

As per police, the 14-year-old survivor is a native of neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The culprits are distant relatives and acquaintances of the survivor. The incident occurred within Talsara police limits, around 140 km from Rourkela, on Saturday night.

Police sources said the victim accompanied by her family had gone to her relative’s house under the Bandega police outpost in Talsara to attend a marriage ceremony. The accused are residents of the same locality where she was attending the wedding.

The survivor was dancing at the wedding procession when two of the accused lured her away on the pretext of talking with her, said police.

At around 7 pm, they abducted her in a motorcycle and took her to a nearby forest where four of them raped her. The horror did not end there as the accused again took the girl to an abandoned house where two others raped her again. She was then dropped back home at around 1 am, said Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur.