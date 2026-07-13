Two MP natives held in Odisha for blackmailing, extorting Rs 19.50 lakh from woman

BHUBANESWAR: Puri police have arrested two Madhya Pradesh natives for allegedly extorting Rs 19.50 lakh from a 24-year-old woman by blackmailing her with her obscene videos.

The accused are Satendra Sharma (29) of Gwalior district and 19-year-old youth identified as Atul Kaurav from Bhind district, in MP. As per police, part of the extorted money had been transferred to Kaurav’s account.

Police said the woman stayed with her family on rent in Puri. She reportedly came in contact with Sharma through social media earlier in February this year. Though the two never met in person, they became intimate and Sharma reportedly recorded her explicit videos without her knowledge. He then started blackmailing her for money.

“The victim’s father runs a shop in Puri. In the last six months, she mortgaged her mother’s ornaments to avail loans and even borrowed money from her relatives for paying it to Sharma,” said a police officer. She transferred a total of Rs 19.5 lakh to different bank accounts as demanded by Sharma.

However, the accused recently sent an explicit video of the woman to her mother and demanded another Rs 2 lakh. He also threatened to kill the victim’s parents and make her video viral if they did not pay the amount, said the police officer.

Left with no other option, the woman lodged a complaint in this connection in Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station in Puri. A case was registered and the cops launched a probe into the matter.

During investigation, police found that some of the extorted money had been transferred to Kaurav. A police team then left for Madhya Pradesh and apprehended both the accused from Gwalior.