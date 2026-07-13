Youth held for assault, hurling casteist abuses in Odisha's Berhampur.

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly pressurising a man to assist him in anti-social activities and assaulting him, abusing him using caste-based slurs and threatening to kill him when the latter refused to oblige.

The accused is R Sibaram of Pratap Krushnachandrapur (Kaukhat) village under Berhampur Sadar police limits. Police said Sibaram and the complainant, Prashant Das (25) of Krupasindhupur village knew each other. Das is from the Scheduled Caste community.

As per Das, Sibaram allegedly persuaded him on multiple occasions to assist him in anti-social activities. In February this year, the accused allegedly confined Das in a room for a day during which he brutally assaulted and abused him using caste-based slurs besides threatening to kill him if he revealed the matter to anyone.

Das claimed that despite setting him free, Sibaram kept pressurising him to get involved in anti-social activities.