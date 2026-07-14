Forest staff rescue three peacocks held captive in ashram owned by MLA Brajakishore Pradhan

ANGUL: Forest officials on Monday rescued three peacocks that were kept in captivity at an ashram allegedly owned by Talcher BJD MLA Brajakishore Pradhan in the colliery area.

The Forest department carried out the rescue after the BJP unit of Talcher lodged a complaint with the Talcher range office alleging that peacocks were being held captive at the MLA’s ashram in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Basing on the complaint, a forest team led by Talcher ranger Charulata Naik raided the ashram and rescued the three peacocks. The birds were taken to the range office where they will be kept under observation for two to three days before being sent to a safe place, said officials.

Naik said she received a complaint regarding some peacocks being held captive in an ashram. Subsequently, she went to the spot with a team and rescued the birds.

The forest ranger said it is yet to be known for how long the birds were kept in captivity. A case will be registered against the ashram owner as holding peacocks captive is a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. The divisional forest officer (DFO) of Angul will take a decision on the future destination of the birds, she added.

Efforts to contact Talcher MLA Pradhan proved futile as he didn’t respond to calls.