Minor girl alleges rape at private clinic in Odisha, doctor detained

BERHAMPUR: Police on Monday detained an Ayush doctor after a 14-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted during medical examination at a private clinic in Ganjam district.

The shocking incident came to light after the girl’s mother filed a complaint against the 32-year-old doctor in Jagannathprasad police station on the day. In her complaint, the mother said she took her daughter to the private clinic for a health checkup on Sunday evening. The accused doctor allegedly informed the mother that a gynaecological examination was necessary and took the girl to a separate room.

After around 30 minutes, the girl came out of the room in tears and reportedly told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted during the examination.

The girl also alleged that the doctor threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Based on the complaint,police registered a case and detained the accused doctor for questioning.While police remained tight-lipped about the incident, sources said investigators are collecting evidence, recording statements and carrying out other legal procedures as part of the probe. Medical examination of both the accused and the survivor had reportedly not been carried out till Monday evening.

Ganjam SP Harisha BC confirmed the rape allegation and detention of the Ayush doctor, but refused to divulge any further detail,stating that investigation is at a preliminary stage. He said appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered outrage among local residents. Subash Chandra Pradhan, an elderly neighbour of the survivor,said any allegation of a doctor exploiting a patient represents a serious breach of public trust. He demanded strict action against the accused doctor.

Pradhan also claimed the accused admitted before Jagannathprasad police that he had “made a mistake.” However, police did not officially confirm the claim.