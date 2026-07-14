Neglect slur on VIMSAR after 1 twin dies before birth

SAMBALPUR: A fresh allegation of medical negligence has surfaced against Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after the family of a 32-year-old woman from Bargarh district alleged that doctors delayed the delivery of her twin babies, resulting in death of one of them before birth.

The family has submitted written complaints to the VIMSAR director and Burla police, seeking an inquiry and action against those responsible for the death.

According to reports, Sanjukta Sahu of Parthala village in Bargarh was admitted to the hospital for delivery on July 8. Her family members claimed she was carrying twins and all ultrasound reports and blood tests were normal.

They alleged that Sanjukta went into labour at around 4 am on Monday, but despite being alerted repeatedly, the hospital staff failed to respond promptly and no senior doctors were available at the time. As preparations for delivery were allegedly delayed, the woman gave birth to the first baby at around 5.30 am before she could be shifted to the operation theatre.

“We insisted on a Caesarean section to ensure both babies were delivered safely. But the hospital staff sought time to prepare. By then, the first baby was born. Fortunately, there was a tray underneath, otherwise the baby could have fallen. Even after that, they attempted a normal delivery for the second baby before shifting my daughter to the operation theatre for a Caesarean, delaying the process by another half an hour.