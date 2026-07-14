New road built at Rs 4.5 crore in Odisha develops cracks and potholes in four months

KENDRAPARA: A newly-constructed three-km road connecting Juania village to Roulsahi in Kendrapara’s Aul block has developed cracks and potholes within four months of its completion, triggering allegations of poor-quality construction and official negligence.

The recent spell of heavy rainfall has exposed the deteriorating condition of the road, which was constructed by the Rural Development (RD) department at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The project was awarded to a contractor in December 2025 and completed in March this year.

Locals said large cracks have developed at several portions of the road, while potholes have surfaced on the newly-laid stretch, raising concerns over the quality of materials used and supervision of the work. They alleged that substandard construction materials including cement and stone chips were used, causing the road to deteriorate within months.

Residents also alleged a nexus between the contractor and RD officials, claiming that public funds were misused by compromising construction standards.

Pramod Mallick of Juania village said the damaged road has become hazardous for commuters, with motorists finding it difficult to navigate the cracked surface, particularly during the monsoon.