Odisha govt asks districts bordering AP to ramp up Covid watch

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns over detection of multiple Covid cases and two suspected deaths in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government has asked all districts bordering the neighbouring state to step up surveillance and precautionary measures.

Sources said bordering Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and some other districts have been asked to remain alert and conduct testing of suspected cases in the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs). The DHHs have also been asked to maintain adequate stock of Covid kits.

Public Health director Dr Rabindranath Mishra said the results of ongoing testings in the state have so far remained negative. However, the tests are continuing in the district headquarters hospitals and surveillance has been stepped up.

“Though there is nothing to be worried about, precautions as per Covid guidelines such as hand-washing, wearing mask and avoiding crowded place should be followed,” Dr Mishra said. He also advised people having symptoms of cold, cough and fever to go for Covid test.

Following reports of two suspected Covid deaths and half-a-dozen cases in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, the state government has asked districts to be on alert.