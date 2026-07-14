Odisha man dies after branch broken by monkey falls on him

BERHAMPUR: An elderly man died in a freak accident after a heavy tree branch fell on him when a monkey jumped on it near Adapada community health centre (CHC) in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Natabar Pradhan (75). A native of Karakhandi village, Pradhan was residing in Adapada for the last several years.

According to local residents, the incident occurred at around 5.30 am when Pradhan had gone to a tea stall located near the CHC. While he was sitting under a large roadside tree and having tea, a monkey suddenly leapt from one branch to another. The jump caused a heavy branch to snap and fall directly on his head.

The impact left the elderly man with severe head injuries. Locals rushed Pradhan to the nearby CHC for treatment. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.