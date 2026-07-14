Odisha okays 25 per cent bonus for kendu leaf collectors

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved an increase in the procurement price of kendu leaves, and sanctioned bonus and incentive payments for kendu leaf collectors, binders and seasonal staff.

As per the decision, the price of a kerri (bundle of 20 kendu leaves) in the processed area has been increased by 10 paise, while the rate of a phal (bundle of 40 leaves) has been raised by 20 paise. The state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 10.78 crore towards the price revision.

The chief minister also approved a 25 pc bonus for kendu leaf collectors. In addition, binders and seasonal staff engaged in the kendu leaf trade will receive a 5 pc incentive. The government will spend `64 crore on these bonus and incentive payments.

Overall, the government will spend Rs 74.78 crore on the package aimed at improving the livelihoods of lakhs of kendu leaf collectors and workers across the state.

The decision is expected to provide financial relief to families dependent on the kendu leaf trade, one of the state’s largest forest-based livelihood activities, while recognising the contribution of collectors, binders and seasonal staff to the sector.

The kendu leaf pluckers, seasonal employees and labourers have been protesting since February demanding hike in procurement price and bonus.