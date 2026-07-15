40K devotees witness Nabajoubana Besha in Puri

PURI: Around 40,000 devotees had darshan of the Trinity in their Nabajoubana Besha on Tuesday.

Early in the morning, servitors performed the customary Khadi Lagi and Ghana Lagi rituals by applying special herbal preparations to the deities. Three sets of servitors later carried out the Banaka Lagi ritual, involving the ceremonial facial decoration of the deities.

The day began with the routine rituals including Mangala Arati, Mailam and Abakasha, followed by the deities being dressed in new attire. Paramanik (ticketed) darshan, originally scheduled earlier in the day, was delayed by more than two hours. It commenced at 5 pm and continued for 30 minutes. Ticket holders entered through the South gate, while general devotees were allowed entry through the Singhadwara.

Sahanamela (free public darshan) began at 5.30 pm and concluded at 6.30 pm amid light drizzle and overcast skies.

The rituals concluded without any untoward incident. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout the event.

Chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhee, Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida and SP Prateek Singh were present to oversee the arrangements.

Meanwhile, construction of the three chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra was completed. Darzi servitors were engaged in stitching and preparing the coloured cloth coverings for the chariots.