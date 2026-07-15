Andhra Covid deaths put Odisha's Ganjam on alert

ODISHABERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR : Amid reports of fresh Covid-19 deaths in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government has placed Ganjam district on alert, prompting the health administration to issue comprehensive preparedness guidelines.

With thousands of people commuting daily between Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam, concerns over the possible spread of the virus have resurfaced. However, health authorities have urged residents not to panic, stating that the measures are purely precautionary.

The chief district medical and public health officer of Ganjam has directed all government hospitals, Berhampur City Hospital, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to remain on alert and ensure readiness to tackle any potential rise in Covid-19 cases.

As per the advisory, Covid-19 testing has been made mandatory for all patients with severe acute respiratory infection, while those exhibiting influenza-like symptoms have also been advised to undergo testing. Hospitals have been instructed to keep isolation wards functional, maintain adequate oxygen-supported beds, and ensure sufficient stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies. They have also been asked to keep oxygen plants, concentrators and cylinders in operational condition at all times.

Field-level health workers have been directed to closely monitor any unusual rise in fever or respiratory illnesses in their respective areas and immediately report suspected cases. Healthcare facilities have also been asked to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines.

Following the directive, Berhampur City Hospital has set up a 10-bed isolation ward equipped with oxygen support.