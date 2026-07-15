Andhra Covid deaths put Odisha's Ganjam on alert

ODISHABERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR : Amid reports of fresh Covid-19 deaths in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government has placed Ganjam district on alert, prompting the health administration to issue comprehensive preparedness guidelines.
With thousands of people commuting daily between Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam, concerns over the possible spread of the virus have resurfaced. However, health authorities have urged residents not to panic, stating that the measures are purely precautionary.
The chief district medical and public health officer of Ganjam has directed all government hospitals, Berhampur City Hospital, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to remain on alert and ensure readiness to tackle any potential rise in Covid-19 cases.
As per the advisory, Covid-19 testing has been made mandatory for all patients with severe acute respiratory infection, while those exhibiting influenza-like symptoms have also been advised to undergo testing. Hospitals have been instructed to keep isolation wards functional, maintain adequate oxygen-supported beds, and ensure sufficient stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies. They have also been asked to keep oxygen plants, concentrators and cylinders in operational condition at all times.
Field-level health workers have been directed to closely monitor any unusual rise in fever or respiratory illnesses in their respective areas and immediately report suspected cases. Healthcare facilities have also been asked to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines.
Following the directive, Berhampur City Hospital has set up a 10-bed isolation ward equipped with oxygen support.
The renewed alert follows reports of two Covid-related deaths in Andhra Pradesh, raising concerns in the southern districts of Odisha that share a long interstate border.
Contacted, Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said, “There is nothing to panic about for now.” On the district’s preparedness, he said, “No fresh guidelines have been issued by the state government yet. As of now, we are closely monitoring health centres for patients with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) symptoms.”
Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the suspected Covid-19 deaths and detection of multiple cases in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to mediapersons after attending a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Mahaling said the state government is closely monitoring the developments. “People need not panic regarding Covid-19. The government is fully alert and closely monitoring the situation, with heightened vigilance particularly in the bordering districts. The Health department is also completely prepared to tackle any situation,” he said.