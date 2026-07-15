Gold worth Rs 90 lakh, Rs 12 lakh cash looted in Odisha

BHADRAK: Armed miscreants reportedly looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 90 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 12 lakh from a house at gunpoint in Hasinpur village under Bhadrak Rural police limits on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR lodged by one Priti Prakash Pradhan, he was in his house with his three other family members when someone called him from outside the main gate at around 8.45 pm. As he came out, a group of eight masked miscreants allegedly overpowered him and entered the house by showing firearms and sharp weapons.

The robbers allegedly locked Pradhan and his family members inside a room after terrorising them at gunpoint. Subsequently, they went to the first floor and took away gold ornaments worth more than `90 lakh from a locker along with Rs 12 lakh in cash.

The miscreants also reportedly damaged the CCTV system installed at the house and took away the hard disk to destroy evidence before escaping.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said a police team led by Bhadrak Rural IIC Subrat Das has launched an investigation to trace the robbers and nab them.