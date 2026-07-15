Malaria claims life of another school student in Odisha's Rayagada district

BERHAMPUR: Malaria has claimed the life of another school student in Rayagada, raising concerns over the spread of the vector-borne disease in the district.

The deceased was identified as nine-year-old Jaysen Kandagari, a Class IV student of the government high school at Atada. The student reportedly succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur on Tuesday.

A resident of Badakashipadu village, Jaysen was staying in the hostel of the school run by the ST & SC Development department.

Official sources said the student was diagnosed with malaria last month and initially underwent treatment at Jamadeipentha community health centre (CHC). As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) for advanced care. With no significant improvement, doctors referred him to the MKCG MCH in Berhampur on July 7. However, despite intensive treatment, the boy succumbed to the disease.

Jaysen’s death comes just days after another malaria-related fatality was reported from the district. Last week, a 10-year-old Class IV student of a residential school in Kolnara block died of malaria. After testing positive for the vector-borne disease, the student suffered a rapid deterioration in his health and later died at Kolnara CHC.

The latest death has intensified concerns over malaria prevalence in Rayagada, a district that continues to remain vulnerable to vector-borne diseases, particularly during the monsoon season. Health authorities have stepped up surveillance, mosquito control measures, and early detection efforts in the affected areas to prevent further fatalities.

A district official said mobile health teams have been sent to vulnerable pockets for malaria surveillance while measures are being taken to make the public aware to keep their surroundings clean in order to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.