Man arrested for killing neighbour over land dispute in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI: Kandhamal police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man on charges of killing his neighbour over a land dispute at Kajuri village under Sugadabadi panchayat.

The accused is Sundarsingh Digal of Kajuri under Raikia police limits. He was arrested after police conducted a raid at a nearby forest, where he was hiding after killing Dillip Pradhan (51) of the same village.

Police said Dillip and Sundarsingh had an altercation on Saturday over a land ownership dispute. The argument reportedly turned violent when Sundarsingh attacked Dillip with a sharp weapon. Dillip died at the spot, while the accused fled the village.

On being informed, Raikia police rushed to the scene, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A murder case was registered and an investigation was launched to trace Sundarsingh.

Raikia IIC A Swarnalata Patra said, “Acting on reliable information about the accused’s whereabouts, a police team conducted a raid in a nearby hilly forest where Sundarsingh was hiding and apprehended him on Monday. Further investigation is on.”