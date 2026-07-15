Odisha Cabinet approves schemes for road infrastructure in rural areas

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to improve connectivity in rural areas, the Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday approved several schemes for construction and repair of roads in such regions across the state.

The meeting approved a scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,700 crore for upgradation of around 15,500 km roads transferred from the Panchayati Raj to the Rural Development department.

Chief secretary Anu Garg told mediapersons that the scheme will continue till 2029-30. “The scheme has been launched to provide better access to health and education facilities, and improve communication and connectivity to panchayats, schools, colleges, hospitals and other similar institutions,” she said.

Garg said construction of the roads will also improve the standard of living of the people residing in faraway places and detached from the mainstream.

The cabinet also approved to take up construction of 1,750 new bridges in addition to completion of 1,417 ongoing bridges with an outlay of Rs 11,800 crore under the Setu Bandhan Yojana (SBY).

The SBY was initially launched as the Biju Setu Yojana in 2011-12. In 2021-22, the scheme was approved to be implemented for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 8,799.22 crore. “However, considering the necessity of bridges in rural areas for improving communication, the scheme has been extended up to 2030-31,” the chief secretary said.