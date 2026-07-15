Two killed, three hurt in Rayagada road mishaps

BERHAMPUR: At least two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries in separate accidents in Rayagada district on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man died and three persons were injured following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a scooter near Chaitanyaguda village under Gunupur police limits. The deceased was identified as Chintada Ramesh (27) of Old Post Office Sahi in Gunupur town.

Police said one Panchanan Hota of Shibananda Dhepa Sahi and his wife were returning home after offering prayers at Bana Durga temple. Near Pulugumi, their scooter collided head-on with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Chaitanyaguda.

All the riders including Ramesh and one A chinna suffered injuries in the mishap. On being informed, Gunupur police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured riders to the local hospital. However, doctors declared Ramesh, a motorcycle mechanic, dead on arrival.

Police registered a case, seized the two vehicles involved in the accident and launched an investigation.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a bus on state highway-45 near Belakana under Kalyansinghpur police limits. The deceased was identified as Pediru Eluz (31), a resident of Gadiseskhal under Rayagada block. Police said Eluz was on way to Sikarpai in Kalyansinghpur block when the accident occurred. He died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.