Consumer panel directs dentist to pay Rs 1 lakh fine to female patient

KENDRAPARA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal commission of Kendrapara on Wednesday held a dentist guilty of medical negligence and deficiency in service in a prolonged treatment case and directed him to pay `1 lakh as compensation to a woman patient.
The commission, comprising president Susmita Mishra and member Bibekananda Das, passed the order in a 2019 case filed by 55-year-old Kumari Nalini Mohanty of Maradarpur village against Dr Milan Kumar, proprietor of a private dental clinic in Kendrapara.
According to the complaint, Mohanty approached the dentist in February 2018 for treatment of persistent tooth pain. The dentist reportedly advised replacement of her dental bridges and assured that the procedure would be completed in five sittings over two months at a cost of `19,000.
However, Mohanty alleged that the treatment led to repeated complications instead of providing relief. The woman claimed that she had to visit the clinic 14 times over four months after an improperly fitted dental bridge caused severe pain, difficulty in chewing and necessitated repeated corrective procedures.
She further stated that one of her healthy teeth was unnecessarily ground down to adjust the bridge and that its subsequent removal caused extensive injuries inside her mouth.
The complainant said she was unable to chew food properly for a prolonged period, resulting in significant weight loss. She later underwent treatment at SCB Dental College and Hospital in Cuttack and consulted other specialists. She also alleged that the dentist demanded an additional `20,000 for further treatment despite the unsuccessful procedure.
After examining the records and hearing both parties, the Commission found merit in the allegations of medical negligence and deficiency in service. It held the dentist liable under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and directed him to pay Rs 1 lakh to the complainant within 45 days. Failing this, the amount will carry interest at the rate of six per cent per annum from the date of the order until realisation.