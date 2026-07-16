Consumer panel directs dentist to pay Rs 1 lakh fine to female patient

KENDRAPARA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal commission of Kendrapara on Wednesday held a dentist guilty of medical negligence and deficiency in service in a prolonged treatment case and directed him to pay `1 lakh as compensation to a woman patient.

The commission, comprising president Susmita Mishra and member Bibekananda Das, passed the order in a 2019 case filed by 55-year-old Kumari Nalini Mohanty of Maradarpur village against Dr Milan Kumar, proprietor of a private dental clinic in Kendrapara.

According to the complaint, Mohanty approached the dentist in February 2018 for treatment of persistent tooth pain. The dentist reportedly advised replacement of her dental bridges and assured that the procedure would be completed in five sittings over two months at a cost of `19,000.

However, Mohanty alleged that the treatment led to repeated complications instead of providing relief. The woman claimed that she had to visit the clinic 14 times over four months after an improperly fitted dental bridge caused severe pain, difficulty in chewing and necessitated repeated corrective procedures.