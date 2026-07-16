Fresh LoPAR to trigger heavy rain in Odisha for next two days

BHUBANESWAR: With a fresh low-pressure area forming over Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in Odisha for the next two days while parts of the state are also expected to witness heavy deluge during this period.

As per the national weather body, an upper air cyclonic circulation formed over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh on Tuesday which triggered development of a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts at around 5.30 am on the day.

“It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area and move north-westwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next two days, it added.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said the weather system will have maximum impact on Thursday and Friday.

The regional met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in 13 districts on Thursday.