Missing files from Odisha CMO: Summon issued to two former bureaucrats

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has issued summons to retired IAS officer Rajesh Verma and former IT secretary Manoj Mishra in connection with the high-profile case of missing files from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The summons were issued as part of the ongoing investigation of the case registered in Capital police station on June 10.

A notice under section 179 of BNSS was recently served on Verma, currently serving as chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in New Delhi, and to Mishra too. Verma served as principal secretary to the CMO from 2017 till 2019.

“From the information collected during the course of investigation, you appear to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the said case. Therefore, you are requested to appear at Capital police station at 11 am on July 22 for examination and to extend your full cooperation in the investigation,” read the investigating officer’s notice to Verma, accessed by this paper.

Police also asked Verma to bring documents, records, electronic devices or other materials relevant to the investigation that may be in his possession or control.

Earlier, joint secretary of Home department Sarat Chandra Marandi has lodged a complaint alleging that the reports of the Justice AS Naidu Commission on the 2008 Kandhamal riots and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry into the 2016 SUM Hospital fire tragedy were missing from government custody.

Police appealed for full cooperation from the summoned individuals, stating that the notice is issued for the purpose of investigation and in accordance with the law. Further details of the case and the exact nature of the missing files are expected to emerge as the probe progresses, said sources.