Odisha govt inks pact to preserve and promote Buddhist heritage tourism in state

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism and Odia Language, Literature and Culture departments on Wednesday signed an MoU with Guru Padmasambhava Baudh Mahavihara of Jirang in Gajapati district to preserve and promote Buddhist heritage in Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said Buddhish heritage is one of the state’s greatest cultural assets and has immense tourism potential. She expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen Odisha’s position as a leading international destination for Buddhist pilgrimage and cultural tourism.

“The MoU reflects the government’s commitment to preserve this timeless heritage while creating authentic spiritual experiences for visitors from different parts of the world,” Parida said.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the state’s Buddhist traditions represent a unique confluence of history, philosophy and living culture. “The partnership would not only help conserve invaluable heritage but also promote research, cultural exchange and deeper public engagement with Odisha’s rich Buddhist culture for future generations,” he added.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the collaboration reflected the government’s integrated approach towards heritage conservation, cultural preservation and sustainable tourism. Officials said the MoU will establish a comprehensive framework for partnership to develop authentic spiritual and experiential tourism programmes, including meditation retreats, spiritual learning initiatives, monastic immersion experiences and pilgrimage activities.

It also envisages to promote Buddhist scholarship through international conferences, research, academic collaborations and knowledge exchange. Besides, it will also support the integrated development of the Ratnagiri-Udayagiri-Lalitgiri-Jirang Buddhist Circuit as a world-class heritage, pilgrimage and cultural destination with a strong emphasis on conservation, visitor experience and sustainable tourism, they added.

Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, president of the Guru Padmasambhava Baudh Mahavihara, Jirang, senior officials and members of the monastic community were present.