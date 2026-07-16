One devotee dies during Puri Rath Yatra; Odisha govt denies stampede after crowd surge

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: One devotee died and several were taken ill during the pulling of chariots at the Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on Wednesday.

According to sources, a temporary crowd surge resulted in seven devotees feeling unwell. They were immediately attended to by the authorities and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

One of the seven, a man aged over 60 years, later died. Officials said the exact cause of his death is being ascertained by the medical authorities.

In a separate and unrelated incident, a 35-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest during the festivities and died despite receiving prompt medical attention.

The Odisha government, however, clarified that there was no stampede during the festival. The administration maintained that the overall situation in Puri was normal and that adequate crowd management measures were in place throughout the event.

Sources added that several devotees were taken ill during the day. They were provided medical attention at the district headquarters hospital.