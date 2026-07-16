Orissa HC stays release of animated movie ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing its animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath,’ scheduled to hit theatres on July 17, observing that the objections raised over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath require detailed judicial scrutiny before the film can be exhibited.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman passed the interim order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada. The petition sought cancellation of the film’s certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a direction restraining its public screening in Odisha.

Issuing notices to the concerned parties, the bench directed Ele Animations not to release the film on July 17 ‘or thereafter without leave of the Court or until the next date, whichever is earlier.’ The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 5.

The petitioners alleged that the teaser, released on June 6, sparked widespread objections from devotees, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and other stakeholders over the film’s title and depiction of Lord Jagannath. According to the plea, a special screening was later organised in the presence of the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri and temple authorities, where several scenes were objected to for being inconsistent with established temple traditions and religious scriptures.