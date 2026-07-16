Revamped Balangir railway station to be unveiled by PM Modi on July 17

BHUBANESWAR: Balangir railway station which has received a complete makeover at a cost of `20 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is all set to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17.

The station has been comprehensively upgraded with a new station building, a 12-metre-wide foot over bridge equipped with lift to ensure barrier-free access and widened approach roads to streamline vehicular movement.

The East Coast Railway said the upgraded station combines modern passenger amenities with the rich cultural identity of Western Odisha. The project is expected to significantly strengthen rail connectivity, improve passenger convenience and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The station’s architectural design incorporates artistic elements inspired by Balangir’s rich heritage, featuring motifs from Sambalpuri handloom, traditional Dhokra metal craft, and distinctive tribal art forms. This fusion gives the station a distinct local identity.

Major improvements include enhanced platforms and platform shelters, upgraded waiting halls, modern toilet facilities and standardized passenger information signage for enhanced convenience and easy navigation. The circulating and parking areas have also been meticulously redesigned to facilitate a seamless commute.

It is among the 59 railway stations in Odisha redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme.