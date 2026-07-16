Rs 2,542 crore Paradip-Haridaspur railway line doubling gets Cabinet nod

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two multi-tracking railway projects worth Rs 3,907 crore, including the strategically significant Rs 2,542 crore doubling of the Paradip-Haridaspur rail line in the state.

The projects, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also include the construction of a fourth railway line between Rajkharsawan and Dangoaposi in Jharkhand at an estimated cost of Rs 1,365 crore.

The approvals assume significance as they will strengthen freight movement and improve logistics efficiency across the mineral-rich eastern region.

Planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects are designed to enhance multimodal connectivity, ease network congestion and improve operational efficiency on some of the busiest freight corridors of the two mineral-rich states.

The Paradip-Haridaspur doubling is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity to Paradip port, one of India’s major cargo gateways, facilitating faster evacuation of coal, iron ore and other bulk commodities from Odisha’s mining belt. The project is expected to reduce logistics costs for industries by Rs 413 crore annually while supporting export-oriented cargo movement.

The Rajkharsawan-Dangoaposi section, which links Jharkhand’s industrial centres with Odisha’s iron ore-rich Keonjhar district, serves as a critical freight corridor for mineral transportation. Sources in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said the fourth line is expected to substantially increase carrying capacity and reduce congestion, while improving punctuality of passenger services, including the Puri-Barbil Express and the Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express.