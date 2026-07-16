Unable to repay loan, daily wager ends life

BERHAMPUR: Unable to repay a loan from a private bank, a daily wager allegedly died by suicide in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Akshaya Mallick of Chhedabhumi village under Bhanjanagar police limits. Akshaya took the extreme step on July 12 and the reason for his suicide came to light after the report of an inquiry ordered into the incident was submitted to the Ganjam collector on Wednesday.

The inquiry report revealed that Akshaya had taken a loan of `60,000 from a private bank and had repaid five instalments before defaulting. Bank officials had reportedly visited his house a day before his death and stayed there for several hours while asking him to clear the overdue loan. The visit allegedly led to an argument within the family that continued late into the night.

According to family members, Akshaya was under severe financial stress due to poor earnings, medical expenses for his bedridden mother and loan repayments. Unable to cope with mounting financial liabilities, Akshaya reportedly hanged himself in a cashew orchard near his village on Sunday evening.

After receiving information about the incident, Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan had directed the local revenue officials to conduct an inquiry.