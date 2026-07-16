Woman rescued from Odisha’s Gajapati forest after resisting alleged rape attempt

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old woman was found critically injured in a hill forest near Antarada under R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Adaba, was allegedly assaulted by one Dharanidhara Rout after she resisted his rape attempt. Accused Rout, a resident of Bhendia Sahi in Raigada area, has been detained by police.

Police said the victim and the accused are known to each other. The woman alleged that Rout took her to a secluded forest on the hill near Dagadpur village and attempted to sexually assault her.

When she resisted, he allegedly attacked her with a knife and tried to kill her by smashing her head with stones. However, the accused fled the spot after local villagers reached the spot on hearing her screams.

The injured woman was rushed to Khajuripada community health centre. After receiving first-aid, she was referred to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi for advanced treatment. She reportedly sustained grievous injuries to her head and hands.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of R Udayagiri Rakesh Sahoo said based on the woman’s statement, police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating him. The exact sequence of events and the veracity of the allegations will be established after a detailed probe.