Woman’s death at private clinic triggers protest at Jeypore DHH, kin cry negligence

JEYPORE: Tension gripped the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jeypore on Wednesday after relatives of a woman, who allegedly died after being administered an injection at a private clinic, refused to allow her postmortem.
Alleging medical negligence against a government doctor running the private clinic, family members of the deceased, identified as Bhabani Malick (37) of Phampuni village, demanded his immediate arrest and a fair investigation.
According to the complaint lodged by the family, Bhabani had been suffering from fever and body pain, and was taken to the private clinic of the doctor, who is posted at Jeypore DHH, on Tuesday afternoon. However, she allegedly collapsed inside the clinic shortly after being administered an injection. As her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Jeypore DHH where she was declared dead on Tuesday night.
Following Bhabani’s death, tension flared up at the DHH as family members and villagers staged protest, alleging negligence in treatment. They refused to allow postmortem, expressing apprehension that an impartial examination would not be possible as the doctor concerned is posted at the same hospital. They demanded that the autopsy be conducted at another government health facility.
As the situation escalated, police reached the hospital and shifted the body to SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput where the postmortem examination was carried out. The body was handed over to family members on Wednesday evening.
Later, Bhabani’s family lodged a complaint in Jeypore police station demanding immediate arrest of the doctor and closure of his private clinic. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.
It is being alleged that after leaving the private clinic, Bhabani was administered an injection at a medicine store.
Police officials said the exact cause of the woman’s death would be ascertained after the postmortem and forensic reports are received. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.