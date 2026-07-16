Woman’s death at private clinic triggers protest at Jeypore DHH, kin cry negligence

JEYPORE: Tension gripped the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jeypore on Wednesday after relatives of a woman, who allegedly died after being administered an injection at a private clinic, refused to allow her postmortem.

Alleging medical negligence against a government doctor running the private clinic, family members of the deceased, identified as Bhabani Malick (37) of Phampuni village, demanded his immediate arrest and a fair investigation.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, Bhabani had been suffering from fever and body pain, and was taken to the private clinic of the doctor, who is posted at Jeypore DHH, on Tuesday afternoon. However, she allegedly collapsed inside the clinic shortly after being administered an injection. As her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Jeypore DHH where she was declared dead on Tuesday night.

Following Bhabani’s death, tension flared up at the DHH as family members and villagers staged protest, alleging negligence in treatment. They refused to allow postmortem, expressing apprehension that an impartial examination would not be possible as the doctor concerned is posted at the same hospital. They demanded that the autopsy be conducted at another government health facility.