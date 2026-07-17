Chariots of devotion roll out across Odisha

Rath Yatra was celebrated with religious fervour across Odisha on Thursday, with lakhs of devotees participating in the annual chariot festivals in Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Koraput districts.

At Baladevjew Temple at Ichhapur, popularly known as Tulasi Khetra, on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, thousands of devotees braved heavy rain to participate in the Rath Yatra as the state’s second-largest chariot, the 67-foot-tall Brahma Taladhwaja, rolled towards the Gundicha temple, situated around 2-km away amid traditional rituals and tight security. However, the rituals were delayed due to the downpour and curtailed the chariot’s movement.

Baladevjew temple executive officer Balabhadra Patri said the chariot could be pulled only about 150 metre on Thursday due to the rain. “The chariot will reach its destination on Friday,” he added.

Similarly, thousands of devotees gathered along the Grand Road near Shri Haribaldev Jew Temple in Baripada, known as the Dwitiya Srikhetra, to witness the Pahandi Bije of the Trinity following the Nabajouban Darshan. The Nabajouban Darshan began at 8 am, following the Netrautsav ritual held on Wednesday. The Pahandi procession commenced at 5.30 pm, with servitors carrying the deities to their respective chariots in the traditional order.

Servitor Jayanta Tripathy said rituals including Kalasa Pratistha, Ratha Pratistha, Maa Thakurani Puja, Chaka Chhada, Chhera Panhara and Pahandi Bije were performed as per tradition. Unlike the Puri Rath Yatra, the chariot pulling at Baripada is scheduled for Friday, in keeping with the temple’s unique traditions.