Corporates roll out special initiatives to support Rath Yatra celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: With lakhs of devotees congregating in Puri for the annual Rath Yatra, leading corporates have rolled out special initiatives to support the festival, focusing on pilgrim services, sustainability and community outreach.

Reliance, in collaboration with the district administration, has launched Puri Rath Yatra Seva Services 2026, offering support through Anna Seva, public assistance infrastructure, sanitation, volunteer engagement, community outreach and technology-enabled coordination to help ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage.

“Service to Humanity is Service to God. By serving pilgrims and personnel during Rath Yatra, we believe that we are serving the divine. We are committed to enhancing nutrition, safety and sanitation to not just make journeys smoother but also lend a helping hand to the administration,” said executive director of Reliance Industries Limited Anant M Ambani.

Meanwhile, Tata Power marked the occasion by launching Odisha’s first-ever ‘Solar Rath’, an initiative aimed at promoting rooftop solar adoption under Centre’s flagship ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’.