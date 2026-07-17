CSM Tech bags World Bank-funded e-procurement project in Malawi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based leading GovTech company CSM Technologies Limited has bagged a World Bank-funded project to design, develop and commission an electronic auctioning platform (EAP) in Malawi.

The project under the Digital Malawi Acceleration Project (DMAP) is valued at `3.20 crore, funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of World Bank. The EAP will introduce a secure, transparent and fully auditable digital mechanism for conducting competitive auctions, replacing manual and paper-based processes with an automated workflow.

The platform will enable online bid submission, real-time evaluation, bidder anonymity, automated ranking and electronic publication of results, enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability in public procurement.

The 12-month-long assignment seeks to expand digital connectivity across Malawi by facilitating transparent procurement of broadband services and targets benefits for over 75 lakh broadband users in the country. The project will also connect 2,500 public institutions, including 2,000 schools and 500 government offices. The project also aims 50 lakhs successful digital authentications for service delivery, and reducing retail data prices as percentage of GNI per capita from 9.4 per cent to 4 per cent.

Commenting on the development, managing director and CEO, CSM Technologies Limited, Priyadarshi Pany said, “We are honoured to partner with the government of Malawi and the World Bank in building a transparent, technology-driven auctioning ecosystem that strengthens governance and accelerates digital inclusion. This project further strengthens our commitment to delivering mission-critical GovTech solutions that create measurable public value across the world.”