Death of 16-year-old boy in tusker attack sparks tension in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Tension prevailed in Bondamunda area on Thursday after a 16-year-old boy was reportedly killed by a tusker inside Santoshpur reserve forest of Panposh range under Rourkela forest division in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Alok Mahanta of RS Colony under Bondamunda police limits.

According to reports, Alok had gone to the adjacent forest to answer nature’s call when he was attacked by the lone tusker. Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Ravi Meena said the incident occurred between 2.30 am and 3 am. Local residents were warned against entering the forests due to presence of elephants in the vicinity. Ignoring the warning, the boy went to the forest and paid with his life.

The DFO said Alok’s family would get a compensation of `10 lakh. As an immediate relief, `30,000 was released from the Red Cross Society to the bereaved family.

Following the incident, residents of RS Colony gheraoed the field personnel of Rourkela forest division over the teenager’s death.They expressed anger at the unending threat to their lives due to frequent movement of elephants in the area.

The irate locals claimed they are living in panic as elephants are frequently entering RS Colony and nearby areas for the last several days. The forest authorities should take immediate steps to drive the elephants deep inside the forest, they said.

Rourkela assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Gajendra Pal Singh said the lone tusker had entered Santoshpur forest from adjacent Jharkhand. After the incident, the elephant moved deep into the forest.The ACF claimed forest officials are regularly keeping track of the movement of the tusker and other elephants. Locals residents are also being regularly alerted to stay safe.

Bondamunda police registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident and seized the boy’s body for autopsy.