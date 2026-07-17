Lopar showers Odisha with bountiful rains

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to experience intense monsoon activity as a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal triggered widespread downpour over the last two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall occurred at two places, very heavy at 10 and heavy at 69 places in the last 24 hours. Banki recorded the maximum rainfall of 210 mm followed by Angul 206 mm, Talcher 195 mm and Tigiria 171 mm.

With the Rath Yatra festival commencing in Puri on Thursday, the pilgrim town received 216.8 mm rains in the last 48 hours (July 14 and 15).

The IMD said the system is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next two days and trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada and Balangir districts on Friday. Weather experts said the impact of the system is likely to wane from Sunday.

In response to the heavy deluge, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service mounted a swift operation during Rath Yatra in Puri. The department deployed 58 powerful pumps to drain rainwater in the town. Keeping in mind the convenience of devotees, fire personnel actively carried out de-watering works in at least 60 affected places in the district in the last two days.

The fire personnel also attended to incidents like tree falls, road obstructions and de-watering operations in Baripada, Jajpur, Puri, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Phulbani, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts on the day.