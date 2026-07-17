PM Modi to unveil seven revamped railway stations on July 17

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across the country, including seven in Odisha, on Friday.

The seven railway stations to be unveiled in Odisha are Balangir, Barpali, Paralakhemundi, Talcher, Kesinga, Baripada and Bimalgarh. These stations have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), at a cost of Rs 109 crore, giving them a modern, passenger-friendly makeover.

As per a release issued by the ECoR, the upgraded stations offer improved passenger amenities and enhanced accessibility, including modern station buildings, 12-metre-wide foot overbridges equipped with lifts to provide seamless and barrier-free movement, and widened approach roads for smoother traffic circulation.

“Other key features include passenger facilities such as spacious waiting halls, improved platform shelters, modern toilets, upgraded lighting, digital passenger information systems and standardised signages. The circulating areas and parking facilities have been redesigned to improve traffic management and enhance the overall passenger experience,” it added.

A distinctive aspect of the redevelopment is the incorporation of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage into the station architecture. The redesigned stations feature locally inspired motifs and artwork highlighting the state’s traditional handloom, handicrafts and tribal heritage, creating a unique identity while offering a welcoming ambience to passengers and visitors alike.

“These stations reflect the Centre’s commitment to creating world-class railway infrastructure while preserving the unique cultural and architectural identity of each region. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to transform railway stations into modern, accessible and future-ready transport hubs that cater to the evolving needs of passengers,” said the ECoR.

Apart from improving travel experiences, the redeveloped stations will serve as catalysts for regional growth by strengthening connectivity and supporting tourism, trade, education and local economic activities, it added.