Rs 2,147 crore disaster management budget okayed by Odisha SEC

BHUBANESWAR: The State Executive Committee (SEC), constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has approved Rs 2,147 crore for 2026-27, including Rs 1,718 crore for state disaster response fund and Rs 429 crore for state disaster mitigation fund.

The budget was approved during the first meeting of the committee held at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday. The meeting was informed that of the allocated budget, Rs 1,064.48 crore has already been spent in the current year.

Official sources said a Rs 222.20 crore proposal for long-term solutions to urban flooding and waterlogging in Bhubaneswar was submitted and discussed. This includes Rs 200 crore central share from the National Disaster Mitigation Authority and Rs 22.20 crore state share. The project covers strengthening drainage, integrated drain rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting and early warning system.

The meeting had detailed discussion regarding resource mobilisation for forest fire mitigation, strengthening communication systems and training of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel, training in fire services and fire safety, capacity-building programmes and strengthening various data-driven systems.

It was also decided to procure and deploy necessary HF, VHF base stations, VHF mobile sets, V-SAT sets and satellite phones to improve the information and communication system of the ODRAF.