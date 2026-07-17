Rs 2,147 crore disaster management budget okayed by Odisha SEC

BHUBANESWAR: The State Executive Committee (SEC), constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has approved Rs 2,147 crore for 2026-27, including Rs 1,718 crore for state disaster response fund and Rs 429 crore for state disaster mitigation fund.
The budget was approved during the first meeting of the committee held at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday. The meeting was informed that of the allocated budget, Rs 1,064.48 crore has already been spent in the current year.
Official sources said a Rs 222.20 crore proposal for long-term solutions to urban flooding and waterlogging in Bhubaneswar was submitted and discussed. This includes Rs 200 crore central share from the National Disaster Mitigation Authority and Rs 22.20 crore state share. The project covers strengthening drainage, integrated drain rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting and early warning system.
The meeting had detailed discussion regarding resource mobilisation for forest fire mitigation, strengthening communication systems and training of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel, training in fire services and fire safety, capacity-building programmes and strengthening various data-driven systems.
It was also decided to procure and deploy necessary HF, VHF base stations, VHF mobile sets, V-SAT sets and satellite phones to improve the information and communication system of the ODRAF.
Besides, the committee also approved the formation of village-level task forces of 3,000 volunteers in 3,000 non-cyclone shelter villages to strengthen grassroots disaster management. Training will be provided in early warning, search and rescue, first-aid and relief management.
Official sources said a proposal of Rs 1.77 crore was approved for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to provide relief during extreme heat in summer. This includes multi-purpose rest shelters, mist cooling fans at bus stands, reflective painting in Salia Sahi, and ventilation, roof shading, and drinking water facilities at Netaji Bus Terminal of Cuttack.
Chief secretary Anu Garg directed all departments to ensure time-bound, quality implementation, regular monitoring and effective utilisation of funds to maintain Odisha’s reputation in disaster management, and build a safe, aware and disaster-resilient state.