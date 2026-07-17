Six students hurt in assault by seniors at Deogarh JNV hostel

SAMBALPUR: Six students of classes IX and X suffered injuries after being allegedly assaulted by their seniors at the PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) hostel in Deogarh’s Sunamunda.

According to the complaint lodged by the guardian of one of the injured teenagers, nine Class XI students allegedly assaulted six students of Classes IX and X on Tuesday night. The complainant alleged that the juniors were assaulted with a cricket bat, belts and slippers inside the hostel. One student reportedly sustained an eye injury, while five others suffered injuries on different parts of their bodies.

Ruling out ragging, additional SP Dhiraj Chopdar said an altercation had broken out between two groups of students during a cricket match on Tuesday evening. Later that night, some seniors allegedly attacked the junior students. Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, school principal Uttam Prasad said the nine accused students have been sent back to their homes pending further action.