Tallest Rath pulled in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Thousands of devotees took part in the Rath Yatra at Baladevjew Temple in Keonjhar of Thursday. The pulling of the chariot, regarded as the world’s tallest chariot at 72 feet, began at around 4.30 pm and reached near the Gundicha temple at 6.40 pm.

The chariot pulling was preceded by rituals, including Mangala Arati, Dhupa, Luga Lagi, Dwarapala Puja, Surya Puja, Mangalarpana, Chakabijaya and Pahandi Bije. The Pahandi ritual commenced at 2.10 pm and concluded at 3.20 pm. The ceremonial Chhera Pahanra ritual was performed by king Dhananjay Narayan Bhanjadeo. To ensure smooth conduct of the festival, 22 platoons of police force, along with three additional SPs, four DSPs, 13 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors were deployed.

The entire Rath Yatra route was placed under CCTV surveillance, which will continue until the Suna Besha festival. A special control room and watchtowers were also set up to strengthen security arrangements.