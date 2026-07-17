Two retired army men arrested for using fake RAW, IB papers

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Berhampur has arrested two retired Indian Army personnel for allegedly forging Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) documents and posing as intelligence officials to influence police in a property dispute.

The accused, Durga Prasad Brahma (53) of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Pradeep Kumar Mandal (58) of Ankuli in Berhampur, were arrested in connection with a case dated July 15 under relevant provisions of the BNS including charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The case was registered on basis of a complaint lodged by ASI Ananta Narayan of Baidyanathpur police station.

Police said Mandal was embroiled in a long-standing dispute over his ancestral land after his siblings and mother allegedly sold the property in 2011 without his consent. He had challenged the transaction through a civil suit.

During the dispute, Mandal obtained a certified copy of his mother’s legal heir certificate in 2025, which did not include his name. Investigators said he then conspired with Brahma to prepare forged documents purportedly issued by RAW and the IB, complete with fake official seals, to pressurise his family members and influence police action in his favour.

The duo allegedly posed as intelligence officers using forged movement orders, representation letters, identity documents and a fake leave certificate.

Police seized forged RAW and IB documents, service-related identity cards and a fake leave certificate issued in the name of ‘Abhinav Chaudhary, ADG Unit-7 CLU’.

Both the accused were produced in court on Thursday.